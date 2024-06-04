American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

AFG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $128.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

