American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

