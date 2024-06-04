American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

