Analysts Issue Forecasts for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

LMAT stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,931 shares of company stock worth $7,145,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

