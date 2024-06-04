Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $13.31

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 334.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

