Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $13.31

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:DX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
