Analysts Set Expectations for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.04).

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$324.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.87. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850. Company insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

