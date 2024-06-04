Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $125.71

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.