Analysts Set UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Price Target at $40.80

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

ULS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

