Analyzing Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) & Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) and Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antibe Therapeutics and Mineralys Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.12%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Mineralys Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 11.13 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.36 Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.90 million ($2.19) -5.97

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Mineralys Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -32.48% -31.10%

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc. and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

