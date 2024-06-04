Ankr (ANKR) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $424.19 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ankr alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,023.79 or 0.99857285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00108963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04240671 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $19,313,025.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.