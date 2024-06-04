Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 51,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

