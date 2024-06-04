Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 103,516 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

