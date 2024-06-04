Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,240.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

