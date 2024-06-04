Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Financial Comparison

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.34 billion 2.63 $177.49 million $0.86 16.98 Community Healthcare Trust $112.85 million 5.79 $7.71 million $0.64 36.86

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33 Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.58% 6.11% 4.07% Community Healthcare Trust 15.91% 3.57% 1.93%

Risk and Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 287.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Community Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.