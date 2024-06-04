Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $98,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $296.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

