Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

