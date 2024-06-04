AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.17%.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

About AstroNova

In related news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

