AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.17%.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
