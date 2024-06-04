Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Up 0.7 %

ALA opened at C$30.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.62 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.