Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Aurizon Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

