Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.16.

ADSK stock opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $237.26. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

