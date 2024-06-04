Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

