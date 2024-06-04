Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

