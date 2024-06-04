Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AVY opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $229.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,628 shares of company stock worth $2,621,128 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.