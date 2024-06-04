Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,797 shares of company stock worth $4,976,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

