Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

