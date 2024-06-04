Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMO opened at C$121.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.75. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

