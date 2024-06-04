Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

