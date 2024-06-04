Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 285.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lennar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.