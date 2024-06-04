Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,634 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

