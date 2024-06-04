Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get State Street alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in State Street by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.