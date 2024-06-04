Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,412 shares of company stock valued at $138,769. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

