Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2% yr/yr to ~$1.53-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05 and $3.35 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

