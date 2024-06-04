BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BCE by 147.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.08%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

