Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.