Big Lots (BIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BIG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.10.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

