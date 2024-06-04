BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,616 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE BILL opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.68. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
