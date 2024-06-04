Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

