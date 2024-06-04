BioVie Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioVie in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. BioVie has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 276.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

