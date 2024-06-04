BioVie Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioVie in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.
BioVie Stock Performance
Shares of BIVI stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. BioVie has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie
About BioVie
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioVie
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- About the Markup Calculator
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.