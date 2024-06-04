BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

