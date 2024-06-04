BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

RY stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

