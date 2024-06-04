Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Financial Comparison

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A All For One Media 48,019.61% -34.70% 29,634.46%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Brera has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 7.62, meaning that its share price is 662% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brera and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brera and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 65.72 -$1.29 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $5.00 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brera.

Summary

All For One Media beats Brera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

