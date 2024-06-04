Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $13.81

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 75.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.