Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $13.81

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.
CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.95%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.