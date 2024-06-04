Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Price Target at $121.00

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

