Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $225,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $8.78 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

