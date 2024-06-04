Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:AEP)

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

CVE AEP opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14. The firm has a market cap of C$79.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Engineered Products ( CVE:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of C$14.20 million for the quarter.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

