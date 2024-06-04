Brokers Issue Forecasts for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.