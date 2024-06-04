Brokers Offer Predictions for EQB Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.64. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.44.

EQB stock opened at C$89.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$65.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

