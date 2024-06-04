Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,240.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

