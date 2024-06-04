Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $38,655,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.