Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $118,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $286.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

